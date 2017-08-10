Madhya Pradesh CM supports PM Modi's initiative to create new India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed a gathering at 'Yuva Samvad'. He hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to create new India and said that to create New India, it is important to create 'Naya MP'. The CM said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has administered a new India pledge. To create new India and also to create 'Naya Madhya Pradesh' this is very important for the people. "Further, supporting Prime Minister Modi's initiative, Chouhan said that a campaign for the youth is soon to begin. The CM said Madhya Pradesh is ready to support the Centre in every possible way to eradicate poverty, terrorism, and casteism and in his Clean India mission.