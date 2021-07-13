MP Adds 1,478 Covid 'Backlog' Deaths After Govt Push, Fatalities Rise to 10,506

Madhya Pradesh on Monday added 1,478 ‘backlog deaths’ from the second wave of the pandemic till June 30 raising the Covid-19 death toll in the state to 10,506 from 9,027 deaths until Sunday.

The additional deaths came after the government issued a letter to all district authorities in June urging them to report any deaths till June 30 which were not added earlier on the government’s ‘Sarthak’ portal, The Indian Express reported.

The report added that the exercise was started after Chhavi Bharadwaj, Mission director of National Health Mission, issued an order regarding the backlog deaths.

During the second wave of Covid-19, that hit India hard during April-May, the positive cases, fatalities and recovery rates were uploaded on Sarthak through a form by the district administration. However, senior government officials said the deaths which mostly took place in private hospitals or under home isolation were left out from the fatality numbers.

These deaths were identified only after the letter of June 26. The issue of the left out deaths was also discussed in a review meeting held by Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday.

Madhya Pradesh had been facing allegations of under-reporting Covid-19 deaths during the second wave. In an earlier report in April, the official death toll in Bhopal was 109 while the data from three Covid-19 designated crematoriums and one graveyard had carried out over 2,500 cremations, outnumbering the state’s tally for the month of April.

