Madhuri to perform at Men's Hockey World Cup opening night

New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene will be performing at the opening ceremony of the Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018 on November 27.

The opening ceremony will highlight the message of the power of a united world.

To showcase the same, the ceremony will feature a theatrical production and dance ballet titled "The Earth Song". The theme of "The Earth Song" is 'Oneness of humanity'.

Created, written and directed by Nupur Mahajan, the production will feature Madhuri as the central character -- Mother Earth, read a statement.

She will be joined by 1,100 artists. The show will unfold over five acts during a 40 minute performance with Shiamak Davar choreographing. Ranjit Barot has created the original music score.

"For a writer who wants to break the mould, the people of Odisha present the perfect audience. Their inclusive approach together with the cultural and aesthetic edge is the perfect reason to bypass formulaic ceremonies and create something original and intellectual," Mahajan said.

"Also sport is where all divides converge around a shared passion and it is the perfect canvas to engage the world in the message of a united world. And talking of oneness, where else can Mother Earth rise but India, a land which symbolises oneness in diversity," she added.

"The Earth Song" will show contemporary, classical, jazz, ballet, Afro as also sattriya, Odissi, mohiniattam, kathak. It will also comprises drama, dialogue and original music to deliver a strong message of oneness. The story will be told by Mother Earth.

Talking about the choreography, Davar said: "The theme is universal, more so an original production has not been created for an opening ceremony before, which makes this challenging and thrilling.

"Madhuri and I have always created magic together and this, together with Nupur Mahajan's writing and Ranjit Barot's music makes me believe that together we will create a milestone show."

The fourteenth edition of the prestigious hockey competition is scheduled to take place from November 28 to December 16.

