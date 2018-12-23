Madhur Bhandarkar, Pahlaj Nihalani have something to say on Naseeruddin Shah's statement

More and more representatives of the Hindi entertainment industry are coming forward with their opinion on the recent controversial statements of Naseeruddin Shah. Shah had first commented on Virat Kohli's behaviour on-field, calling him the 'worst behaved player', he then called India an unsafe country to reside in over intolerance. Bollywood director-producer Madhur Bhandarkar on Sunday commented on the controversy-ridden statements of Naseeruddin Shah on Bulandshahr violence. Bhandarkar said, "Everyone has a right to say their mind, which is why it is a democracy. However I do not believe there is intolerance." Ex-Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief Pahlaj Nihalani said that, "If you want to stay in this nation then stay true to this nation." Referring to the killing of police official during the Bulandshahr violence, Naseeruddin Shah had said, "In many areas, we are witnessing that the death of a cow has more significant than that of a police officer." "I feel anxious for my children because tomorrow if a mob surrounds them and asks are you a Hindu or a Muslim, they will have no answer. It worries me because I don't see the situation improving anytime soon," he added further.