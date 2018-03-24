Madhesis in Nepal celebrate Chhath Puja

The age-old Hindu festival of 'Chhath Puja', dedicated to the Sun God and wife Usha is celebrated majorly in Nepal's Terai region. Women devotees in Birgunj town took bathe in rivers, ponds or reservoirs on the first day and make a variety of offerings to the setting sun. Devotees also worship Chhath-Parameshari goddess. Chhath festival is also celebrated by people from Pahadi and Muslim communities who have been residing in the Tarai region. It is also celebrated in the month of Chaitra and is called Chaitee Chhath. The festival is also celebrated in India's Bihar and Jharkhand states. The similarity in cultures of India and Nepal bind the people together.