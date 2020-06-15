Madhav Patankar Dies at 78: Supriya Sule, Anil Deshmukh and Other Political Leaders Express Grief Over Demise of Uddhav Thackeray's father-in-Law

Mumbai, June 15: Madhav Patankar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s father-in-law and Rashmi Thackeray’s father, died on Monday at the age of 78 years. According to reports, he was suffering from a prolonged illness in a suburban Hospital. His grandson Aaditya Thackeray is Tourism Minister in the Maharashtra cabinet.

As the news of Patankar’s death surfaced, condolence messages started pouring in across the political divide. Cutting across the party lines, political leaders expressed grief over the death of Uddhav Thackeray’s father-in-law. Uddhav also cancelled all his meetings scheduled for Monday. Madhav Patankar, Father-in-Law of Uddhav Thackeray, Dies at 78.

Here are Political Reactions on Patankar’s Demise:

National Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule expressed grief over the demise of Patankar. Sule tweeted, “Deeply Saddened to hear to about the demise of Shri. Madhav Patankar - Father of Mrs. Rashmi Uddhav Thackeray. My Heartfelt Condolences. May He rest in peace. My Thoughts and Prayers with the Patankar and Thackeray Family.”

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh expressed condolences over the death of Patankar. He said, “May God give strength to Thackeray and Patankar families to recover from this grief.”

Aam Aadmi Party leader Preeti Sharma Menon tweeted, “My condolences to @AUThackeray on the loss of his grandfather and to @OfficeofUT and Mrs Rashmi Thackeray. May Shri Madhav Patankar rest in peace.”

Patankar was a businessman. His daughter, Rashmi, married to Uddhav on December 13, 1989. On March 1, 2020, Rashmi replaces Uddhav Thackeray as the editor of the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamna. The paper was founded by Bal Thackeray in 1982.