Made In India: HAL To Deliver First Batch Of World’s Lightest Combat Helicopters To Indian Air Force

As part of the 15 Limited Series Production (LSP) helicopters approved for the Army and the Indian Air Force (IAF), Defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is gearing up to deliver the first batch of three Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) to IAF after the completion of acceptance tests.

The LCH has been designed and developed by the HAL and touted as the world’s lightest attack helicopter. LCH weighs 5.5 tonnes. HAL developed it to meet the specific and unique requirements of the Indian armed forces to operate at heights of 12,000 feet.

“HAL has received Letter of Intent for five Air force and five Army LCH for delivery pending contract finalisation of 15 Limited Series Production (LSP) LCH. HAL has produced and signalled three LSP LCH for the IAF. Same will be subjected to customer acceptance and training shortly,” a HAL source told The Hindu.

While four LCH for Army and two for the Air Force are produced in the current year, the remaining six LCH will be produced next year.

The IAF has put forward a requirement for 65 LCH and the Army for 114 helicopters.

In September 2020, IAF deployed two Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) manufactured by HAL in Ladakh. The helicopters conducted armed sorties in Leh and forward areas of Ladakh.