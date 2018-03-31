Madarsas are creating hardliner mentality against Hindu and Shia community: Shia Central Waqf Board

U.P. Shia Central Waqf Board Chairman Syed Waseem Rizvi on Sunday reacted on Bihar communal violence and blamed Madarsas for creating hardliner mentality in Muslim youngsters against the Hindu and Shia community. "Hardliner mentality being created in Madrasas against Hindu and Shia community is the cause behind recent incidents of communal violence. In Darul Uloom and other Madrasas situated at the border areas in India, some foreign hardliners are teaching students," said Waseem Rizvi.