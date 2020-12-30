Madame Tussauds Shuts Wax Museum in Delhi, May Return With a ‘Cleaner’ Site

Madame Tussauds, the iconic museum of wax statues at Connaught Place in Delhi, has been closed. The exercise of reopening it at another location will begin in Delhi NCR itself.

It was closed in the month of March after the onset of the global Coronavirus pandemic. Madame Tussauds is operated by a UK-based company called Merlin Entertainments. The decision to reopen it was taken by the company during the global Coronavirus pandemic.

The company is looking for a cleaner, less congested site for reopening Madame Tussauds that people can visit unperturbed, without any concerns about the Coronavirus infection. Anshul Jain, general manager and director, Merlin Entertainments India Private Limited said, "We are looking for a second location in Delhi NCR for Madame Tussauds."

Will the company consider another site other than Delhi NCR? In response to this question, Anshul said, "Yes, but it must be within India." The company is also anticipating how the Coronavirus pandemic will affect people's behavior in the future? Where would people like to go? In view of all these things, a suitable venue will be finalised.

The Madame Tussauds at Regal Building in Connaught Place housed life-like wax statues of 50 famous personalities that were a big attractions with lovers of cinema and popular culture. These included Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, pop icon Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga, Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cricketer Virat Kohli etc.

Madame Tussauds has not been closed due to economic distress. In fact, the museum has remained closed since March. Subsequently the company decided to look for an alternative site. According to information, the presence of a large number of street hawkers in Connaught Place, apart from the lack of cleanliness is one of the reasons the company is looking for a new site.

Jain further told IANS, "Madame Tussauds has been closed since March 2020. It is a very popular brand in India and we looking for alternative venues to relocate it. At present, the site at Connaught Place has been closed. The wax statues have been carefully kept at another location in the national capital region itself," added Jain.

These wax statues need to be kept at a certain temperature so that they do not melt.