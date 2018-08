Los Angeles, Aug 17 (IANS) Actress MacKenzie Meehan has been roped in for season three of TV series "Bull".

Meehan will recur on season three of the CBS drama as Taylor, the newest member of the Trial Analysis Corporation team, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Taylor is a former colleague of Marissa's (Geneva Carr) from her time at the Department of Homeland Security. Like Cable (Annabelle Attanasio), her expertise lies in coding and hacking.

The show is aired in India on AXN.

