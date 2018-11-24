I’m Not Single: Arjun Kapoor Confirms on ‘Koffee With Karan’

There have been murmurs about Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s rumoured relationship for a while now. However of late, Arjun Kapoor has been dropping hints about it.

If a report in Pune Mirror is to be believed, when Karan asked Arjun about his relationship status on Koffee With Karan, he said, “I’m not single.”

This came as a surprise to Karan as well as sister Janhvi, with whom he is sharing the couch. Karan then proceeds to ask him if he has told his family about this development, to which Arjun looks at Janhvi and says, “Clearly, it has just happened.”

Rumours also suggest that Arjun and Malaika plan on tying the knot next year, but neither have gone on record about it.

When Malaika was asked recently about her impending wedding by a leading daily she said, “I never answer personal questions. Not that I shy away from answering or whatever. I just don't feel comfortable talking about my personal life. And whatever my life has been, everyone is aware of it. I don't need to be talking about it. I am just enjoying my life.”

(Source: Pune Mirror)

. Read more on TV by The Quint.RSS & BJP’s Nehru-Netaji ‘Cosplay’: Irony Dies a Thousand DeathsLatest News: Iran’s Rouhani Calls Israel a ‘Cancerous Tumor’ . Read more on TV by The Quint.