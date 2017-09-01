M S Dhoni 300th ODI | Sushant, Sonam & others GO GAGA

Bollywood celebrities, including Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput, have congratulated former India cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni who played his 300th match in 4th ODI against Sri Lanka. India defeated Sri Lanka by 168 runs in Colombo to go 4-0 up in their five-match One-Day International (ODI) cricket series. Mahendra Singh Dhoni will become the sixth Indian player to play 300 one-day internationals. Dhoni will join Sachin Tendulkar Rahul Dravid Mohammed Azharuddin Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh .