M&A deals increase in H1 2018 to 235, worth over $65 bn: Report

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) in the country increased to 235 deals during the first half (H1) of 2018 from 198 deals reported for the corresponding period of last year, a report showed on Monday.

According to Grant Thornton's M&A dealtracker report for H1 2018, a total of $65.45 billion worth of M&A transactions were spread across 235 deals during the period under review, whereas in H1 2017, the country's M&A activity recorded 198 deals worth $30.94 billion.

"M&A is further expected to pick up given the IBC amendments recently passed by the Parliament as several distressed assets come up for sale at attractive valuations," said Prashant Mehra, Partner, Grant Thornton India LLP.

"This is especially true for capital-intensive sectors such as real estate, infrastructure, power and cement. A good capital market and strong regulatory reforms, including the insolvency law, are signs of depth and maturity, and this makes the Indian market attractive."

