Lyon lone Kangaroo in Cricket Australia's Test Team of the Year

Melbourne, Dec 31 (IANS) Cricket Down Under has never seen more lows than in 2018, which is evident from the fact that seasoned off-spinner Nathan Lyon is the lone Kangaroo to feature in Cricket Australia's Test Team of the Year that also comprises the likes of India's Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah.

Besides Lyon and the Indian duo, the side comprises two players each from New Zealand and South Africa and one each from Sri Lanka, England, the West Indies and Pakistan.

Kiwi Kane Williamson has been named the captain of the side while Englishman Jos Buttler has been assigned the big gloves.

Sri Lankan Kusal Mendis was named the opening partner of Kiwi Tom Latham, followed by Williamson at No.3, India skipper Kohli at No.4 and former Proteas captain AB de Villiers at No.5.

Stumper Buttler was positioned for the No.6 slot followed by West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder, Protea pacers Kagiso Rabada, Lyon, Pakistan's Mohammed Abbas and India's Bumrah.

Cricket Australia's Test Team of the Year: Kane Williamson (Captain), Virat Kohli, Kusal Mendis, Tom Latham, AB de Villiers, Jos Buttler (WK), Jason Holder, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Lyon, Mohammed Abbas & Jasprit Bumrah.

--IANS

