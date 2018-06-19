Luxembourg has demonstrated trust in India as responsible nuclear power: EAM Swaraj

Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj attended an Indian Cultural event organised in her honour in Luxembourg on Wednesday. At the event, EAM Swaraj said, "As we look back on the 70 years of our friendship, it has been an all-weather friendship that is based on mutual trust. Luxembourg has been consistently supporting of India at the United Nations including India's permanent member ship of its security council." She further added, "By opposing the embargo against India following our peaceful nuclear test of 1998, Luxembourg demonstrated the trust it has in India as a responsible nuclear power." EAM Swaraj is on a 7-day-long tour to European nations. She started her European visit with Italy. She will meet top leaders of European Union during her visit and hold discussions on wide range of global, regional and bilateral issues.