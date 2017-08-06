Lunar eclipse on August 7-8

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) Indians will be able to see the Penumbral and Partial lunar eclipse on the night of August 7-8.

The Penumbral eclipse will begin at 9.22 p.m. on August 7 and end at 2.20 a.m. on August 8. The Partial eclipse will begin at 10.55 p.m. on August 7 and end 47 minutes after midnight.

The maximum eclipse can be seen at 11.51 p.m., astronomy organisation SPACE India said in a statement on Sunday.

The total duration of the Penumbral eclipse is five hours and one minute and that of the Partial eclipse will be one hour and 55 minutes.

Observers in Africa, Asia and Australia will see the Partial eclipse in its entirety.

The central part of the eclipse zone, where the moon is at the meridian when the eclipse occurs, will be seen in Central Asia and India.

Lunar and Solar eclipses happen in pairs, with the lunar eclipse happening within two weeks of a solar eclipse.

The August 7 lunar eclipse is associated with the upcoming major August 21 solar eclipse.

