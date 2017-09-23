Lukaku helps Man Utd register convincing win over Southampton

London [UK], Sept. 24 (ANI): Striker Romelu Lukaku scored the lone goal as a resolute defensive display in the closing stages helped Manchester United clinch a 1-0 win over Southampton in Premier League on Saturday.

The Belgium international scored his eighth goal in as many games for United to give Jose Mourinho's side a fifth win in six Premier League games and keep pace with Manchester City at the top of the table, reports goal.com.

In other matches, leaders Manchester City eventually overpowered a Crystal Palace side, defeating them 5-0 while champions Chelsea defeated Stoke City 4-0, courtesy a brilliant hat-trick from Alvaro Morata.

Earlier in the day, Dani Ceballos scored twice on his first league start for Real Madrid as they defeated struggling Alaves 2-1.

Liverpool registered a breathtaking 3-2 victory over Leicester City in a thrilling match to end their run of four games without a win at a power-packed King Power Stadium, Leicester while, in other Premier League match, 10-man Tottenham survived a late fightback from West Ham to move up to third in the points table defeating the opponents 3-2.

Everton defeated Bournemouth 2-1 while Watford beat Swansea City 2-1 in other matches of the Premier League. (ANI)