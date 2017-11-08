Lukaku should believe himself, says Martinez

London, Nov 8 (IANS) Belgium national football team coach Roberto Martinez on Wednesday said forward Romelu Lukaku should believe in himself to deliver better at Manchester United.

The Belgian international, who joined Manchester United this season has scored seven goals in 11 appearances for the club.

"I know Romelu inside out. I think he just relishes the challenge. He's been enjoying a really good start to the season and now is a period he is ready to cope with," the Belgium coach was quoted saying by Sky Sports.

"All I want is that he carries on seeing himself in that manner when he scores and when he doesn't, which is going to be highlighted in a club like Manchester United," Martinez added.

The 44-year-old also said midfielder Marouane Fellaini will need at least 10 days to get fully fit and picked up for his national side.

"He needs a proper 10 days work with no game in order for him to be fully fit," the former Everton FC coach said.

"Medically it is the right choice to allow Marouane to get fit. If it had been a competitive game I think we would have called him up because maybe for the second game he could have been on the pitch," Martinez added.

--IANS

sam/vm