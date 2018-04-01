Ludhiana man sets up his own wax museum

Inspired by Madame Tussauds wax museum, Ludhiana has finally got its own wax museum. Named as Prabhakar's Wax Museum, it was set up in 2005 at his home in Model Town. Prabhakar visited Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in the year 2000 and decided to open his own wax museum. Prabhakar now has more than 52 wax statues of famous personalities from different walks of life, including politicians, film stars, sports persons, scientists, singers and freedom fighters. Statues include those of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, 10th Prime Minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee, father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi, current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian stateswoman Indira Gandhi, Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar among others. Comparing his style of work with the world famous London counterpart, he explained, "At Madame Tussauds wax museum, they have access to celebrities and they make their statues from measurements taken from real faces and figures. But I make these statues from single dimension pictures, which is a challenging job. The museum is my contribution within my limited resources," said Prabhakar.