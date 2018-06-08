Ludhiana boy Nehal Wadhera secures place in India U-19 squad

Nehal Wadhera, a southpaw from Ludhiana has been selected in India U-19 team and he will represent India in upcoming Sri Lanka tour. Trained under Ludhiana District Cricket Association, Wadhera came into limelight after his performance at Inter-Zonal Cricket Tournament in Una. "Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli are my icons, I have learnt a lot from watching them play. Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun is also part of the Under-19 team for Sri Lanka tour. One has to work hard consistently", said Nehal Wadhera, while talking to ANI.