Lucky Miller combined with rain to defeat India, feels Dhawan

Johannesburg, Feb 11 (IANS) India batsman Shikhar Dhawan felt that "lucky" David Miller and rain spoilt their chance of defending the revised target of 208 in 28 overs in the fourth One-Day International, which the visitors lost by five wickets here.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal twice thought he had got rid of Miller, at his personal scores of six and seven on Saturday night. Shreyas Iyer first dropped at deep square leg the left-handed batsman who had his stumps dismantled in the same over of a no-ball, with South Africa at 106/4 in the 18th over and the asking rate was more than nine per over.

Miller went on to score 39 off 28 balls to guide the hosts to their first win in four matches in the series.

Dhawan also felt that spinners Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav were troubled by the wet field conditions at the New Wanderers Stadium.

Miller got good support from Heinrich Klaasen (43 not out off 27) before an unbeaten quickfire 23 off 11 from Andile Phehlukwayo helped South Africa chase down the revised target with five wickets and 2.3 overs to spare.

"The momentum changed after the dropped catch and then a wicket off no-ball. He (Miller) had luck on his side and grabbed the chances with both hands. Otherwise we were in very good position," Dhawan said at the post match press conference late last night (Saturday).

"Of course rain had an impact too. Our spinners couldn't turn the ball or grip the ball the way they did in the last three matches. It makes a difference when the ball gets wet. That's the reason," Dhawan, who marked his 100th ODI with a brilliant 109 which drove India to 289/7 in 50 overs, said.

There was also nearly an hour's interruption during India's innings. India were cruising at 197/2 in 34 overs when lightning disrupted the play when Dhawan had just got to his 13th hundred.

"Our flow was disrupted. I got out after that break and runs didn't come. But the total was good," the left-hander said.

"It (century) could not have been better considering it was my 100th ODI match. I supported Virat Kohli (75). I am happy with the century and going forward just want to continue with my consistency and quality of my game."

--IANS

pur/bg