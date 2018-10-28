Lucknow zoo seeks global help to treat Russian crane

The Lucknow zoo and UP forest department have written to national and international experts to find cure for the injured demoiselle crane which was rescued in Allahaganj town of Shahjahanpur district on October 17. She has a broken wing bone. The female juvenile crane was tagged in Russia with a GPS tracker and had arrived in India after covering a distance of over 5,000 kilometres via Himalayas. The locals in Allahaganj initially thought it was a spy bird from Pakistan or China and tried to capture it due to which it got injured.The bird was taken to a local hospital, after it got fractures. Now the Lucknow zoo, IVRI Bareilly and world Association of Zoo are in talks with each other to improve the health of the bird.