Lucknow Is UP’s Capital But Is Starkly Different From Its ‘UP-Bihar Wala’ Image

Disclaimer: Originally published in March 2019. It is being republished since it still remains an interesting topic till today.

I live in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh.

I know the image of a ‘cow worshipper, with a saffron tilak on the forehead, wearing bhagwa (orange) clothes and chewing tobacco-type’ of a person appeared in your mind when you read Uttar Pradesh, or even Lucknow itself.

Being their female counterpart, probably something like this flashed before your eyes.

I absolutely hate the fact that a ‘UP-Bihar type‘ image is hyphenated with Lucknow.

Don’t get me wrong, but don’t you hate it when people from other countries just assume that India is kuccha (frail) houses with no toilets, especially when you live in metropolitan cities like Delhi, Mumbai or Bangalore because you know there are big cities, not just kuccha houses?

Similarly, I don’t like it when people think that Lucknow, being a part of UP, is just a village, filled with illiterate people.

In reality, Lucknow – the City of Nawabs, is an amazing city with a syncretic culture of Hindu-Muslim unity. And yes, it is a city, not a village.

Figures Talk

Human Development Index or HDI – a combined numeric mean of life expectancy, education, and per capita income- is one such indicator. The higher the HDI out of which 1 is the highest and 0 is the lowest.

Economic indices like HDI is a legitimate ground to check the level of development.

In 2011, HDI of Lucknow was 0.717 while that of India as a whole was 0.547. Similarly, Lucknow people are not just labours, like portrayed by state ministers to blame lack of jobs, literacy rate of Lucknow in 2011 was 79%, while the national average was 70%.

You see, these indices, like many others, were well above the national average.

A little History

People say its name has some relation with Lord Ram’s brother, Lakshman (of Ramayana).

Mythologies apart – Oudh (Awadh) flourished under the reign of Mughal Emperor Akbar; Lucknow was its capital.

At this point in history, the reign of the Nawabs over Oudh started in the 19th century when the Mughal Emperor Muhammad Shah appointed Nawab Sadat Khan Burhan-ul-Mulk as the Governor of Oudh.

Being the capital of Oudh (Awadh), Lucknow was the royal seat of the Nawabs. The Lucknawi culture flourished under their imperial patronage.

The present-day Lucknawi culture (read aadab, tehzeeb, kathak, chicken and kebabs), is reminiscent of their times.

Story continues