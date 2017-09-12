Lucknow Metro announces insurance cover for passengers

Lucknow, Sep 12 (IANS) While all necessary arrangements have been done to ensure the safety of passengers on board the Lucknow Metro, the Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) on Tuesday announced that it had entered into an agreement with the United India Insurance Company for passenger accident and public liability insurance.

"For all passengers travelling on the Metro service, there would be a Rs four lakh cover per person, for any accident that leads to death, permanent total disability, permanent partial disability, temporary disability and medical expenses and/or compensation awarded by any court of the land or tribunal," Director (operations) Mahendra Kumar said.

Against any similar accidents to people present in the Metro station premises other than paid area and trains, including unpaid areas, circulating area, parking area or any other areas under the jurisdiction of the LMRC, on any one accident, the insurance cover sum in total is Rs 10 lakh, Kumar added.

