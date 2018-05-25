Lucknow based startup invented drone for 'tea delivery'

Lucknow based startup Tech Eagle invented a drone that will deliver tea at your place. In partnership with Online Kaka, a food delivery start-up, Tech Eagle invented a drone which will deliver tea up to 10 km and have a capacity of holding 2 liter. The founder of the startup, Vikram Singh said, "Drone is installed with GPS tracking device and the address for delivery will be feed in it and will deliver the order within few minutes." He further added, "There is no guidelines in India related to drones. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation is working on making guidelines. As soon as it will be made we will take permission to deliver tea with the help of drone".