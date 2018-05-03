Lucknow airport to get New Integrated Terminal

Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved investments in expansion and upgradation of integrated terminal at Lucknow airport by Airports Authority of India at a cost of Rs. 1,383 crores. Construction of New Integrated Terminal will have an area of 88,000 sqm along with the existing terminal building with 16,292 sqm and will have annual capacity to handle 2.6 million international and 11 million domestic passenger traffic. The new terminal building is expected to cater to the requirement of passenger growth up to the year 2030-31.