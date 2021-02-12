Lt. General P S Minhas takes command of Konark Corps

Jaipur, Feb 12 (PTI) Lieutenant General P S Minhas on Friday took over the reins of Konark Corps headquartered in Jodhpur.

Lieutenant General Anil Puri handed over the charge to Minhas, defence spokesperson Lt. Col. Amitabh Sharma said.

On assuming command of Konark Corps, Minhas exhorted all ranks to focus on operational preparedness and combat readiness with realistic training to achieve an outstanding level of military professionalism.

The spokesperson said Minhas was commissioned into the Central India Horse. During his service career spanning four decades, he has held prestigious Command, Staff and instructor appointments both in India and abroad.

Minhas hails from an armed services background. He is an alumnus of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun where he was awarded the coveted “Sword of Honour” for the best all-round performance in his course.

He has served with the United Nations Force in Lebanon on the Israeli border and has attended the prestigious National War College Course at Washington DC in USA. He is M.Sc in Defence and Strategic studies in India and M.Sc in National Security Strategy from Maryland, USA.

Earlier, he has commanded an armoured brigade and an armoured division. He has also served as a brigade major of a frontline/sensitive brigade in the Kameng sector of the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh.

Prior to his new assignment, he was the General Officer Commanding of Madhya Bharat Area whose area of responsibility spanned six states in Central India.

Besides, the investiture ceremony of the Army's Southern Command was also conducted at Konark Corps headquarters on Friday.

Lieutenant General J S Nain, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, presented gallantry and distinguished awards to 36 Army personnel, including one next of kin of a posthumous gallantry award winner late Rajendra Singh and 22 units of Southern Command for their outstanding contribution in various fields.

While addressing the audience on the occasion, the Army commander congratulated the awardees and recipients of unit citations and exhorted all ranks to emulate the awardees and give their best to make the nation proud of its Army.

The Army commander interacted with award winners and their families after the presentation ceremony.

“Recognition of such acts of selfless service, motivates the rank and file in the Army, to draw inspiration and re-dedicate themselves to uphold the honour and dignity of our great Nation in the best traditions of the Indian Army”, he said.

He further highlighted the importance of integration with other services and civil agencies in the 11 states and four UTs of Southern Command. He applauded the efforts of all ranks despite the challenges of COVID-19, in ensuring operational preparedness of very high order.

The awardees, included 3 Yudh Seva medals, 2 Bar to Sena medals (Gallantry), 12 Sena medals (Gallantry), 4 Sena medals (Distinguished) and 15 Vishisht Seva medals. PTI CORR AG HDA HDA