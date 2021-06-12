Lt General Joshi assures support to ex-servicemen, war widows during Covid

Jammu, Jun 12 (PTI) Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Y K Joshi on Wednesday assured full support to former servicemen and war widows as extended by them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Northern Command (GOC-in-C) interacted with ‘Veer Naris’ and veterans after laying wreath to 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' (victory flame) and paying tributes to the fallen heroes at the Warrior's Grove War Memorial, Crossed Swords Division, at Akhnoor as part of 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' celebrations here.

The victory flame was lit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the eternal flame of the National War Memorial in Delhi on December 16 last year in the memory of India's victory in the 1971 war and is traversing across the nation to observe the 50th anniversary of the victory.

Joshi, accompanied by Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar, General Officer Commanding of White Knight Corps, was briefed on the saga and valour of gallant soldiers of Indian Armed Forces during 1971 Indo-Pak War.

A documentary on the war was screened for the audience, a defence spokesman said.

The General officer felicitated 'Veer Naris' and war heroes at Akhnoor, he said.

The GOC-in-C, a war hero and Vir Chakra awardee, appreciated the veterans for their invaluable services for the motherland, the spokesman said, adding he also expressed deep gratitude for the sacrifices of the Veer Naris.

The Northern Commander acknowledged the contributions of the populace of Jammu and Kashmir, who played a pivotal role during various operations, the spokesman said.

Joshi assured Veer Naris and veterans for full support at all times as was extended during Covid pandemic.

He motivated them to take maximum benefits from the facilities rendered by the Army at their doorstep including Covid Care Facilities, Covid vaccination, Covid preventive measures and government schemes, the spokesman said.