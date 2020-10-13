Lt Gen PGK Menon takes over as command of 'Fire and Fury Corps'

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 13 (ANI): Lieutenant General PGK Menon on Tuesday took over as the new commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps, also known as the Fire & Fury Corps on Tuesday, replacing Lt Gen Harinder Singh.

The General Officer has had a distinguished career in the Indian Army, leading a number of important command and staff appointments. He is also the Colonel of the Sikh Regiment. The officer has previously commanded a Rashtriya Rifles unit in Kashmir valley, an Infantry Brigade along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and an infantry division in the Eastern Sector.

Prior to assuming Command of Fire & Fury Corps, he was tenanting the appointment of Director General Recruiting at New Delhi.

According to the press release, after taking over command, Menon exhorted all ranks of 'Fire & Fury Corps' to continue to discharge their duties with the same commitment and zeal and always be prepared to deal with any threat to national security. He urged them to continue to keep the 'Nation First' in all their endeavours.

In his farewell message, Lt Gen Harinder Singh conveyed his gratitude and deep appreciation to all ranks of the 'Fire & Fury Corps' for their professionalism and steadfast dedication in the service of the nation, even in the most hostile terrain, weather and altitude challenges faced by any Army in the world. (ANI)