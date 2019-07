The Commander of Chinar Corps, Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, met Haj pilgrims at Haj House in Srinagar on Monday. The pilgrims are leaving for Haj today. For Haj 2019, Government of India has allocated a quota of 60,000 Haj seats to Haj Group Organisers (HGO). Haj is an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca and Saudi Arabia which are the holiest city for Muslims. It is a mandatory religious duty for Muslims.