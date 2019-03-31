LS polls: We'll give special status to AP if voted to power in Delhi, says Rahul Gandhi

Speaking at a public rally in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada on Sunday, Congress president said that the party will give special status to the state the moment Congress comes to power in Delhi. Rahul said, "When Manmohan Singh ji committed to this state that we will give special status and that we will give what Andhra Pradesh deserves, it wasn't just an individual it was the PM of India. Mr Modi has been Prime Minister for 5 years and he has not fulfilled this commitment and frankly I am surprised that the parties in Andhra Pradesh aren't aggressively pushing for Mr Modi to give Andhra what it has been promised. It is not only a commitment made by Congress and Manmohan Singh ji, it's a commitment made by the country to Andhra Pradesh and it's our commitment that we'll give special status to Andhra Pradesh the moment we come to power in Delhi."