LS polls: Voters across nation focus on employment, education as development agenda

The first phase of Lok Sabha elections is underway across the nation. Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases in India. Polling for phase 1 will take place on 91 Assembly constituencies across the nation. One of the voters said, "Education should be the focus, especially for girls and students." Another voter in Uttarakhand's Haldwani said, "Employment should be the focus." A voter in J and K's Bandipore said, "One who can represent us better should win the polls."