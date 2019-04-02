LS polls: South India feels hostility from PM Modi, says Rahul Gandhi on contesting from Wayanad
Revealing his reason for contesting from Wayanad in the Lok Sabha elections 2019, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that there was a "demand" for him in South India because the region feels hostility from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rahul stated, "There was a demand for me. There is a very strong feeling in South India that they are not being carried by the current government. South India feels hostility from Mr Narendra Modi."