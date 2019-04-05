LS polls: Replying to terrorists in their own language is not liked by some people, says PM Modi in UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha ahead of Lok Sabha elections. He took a jibe at opposition saying that whether it is Congress, SP or BSP, it is the subdued response to terrorism that some people have high spirits. He said, "Replying to terrorists in their own language is not being liked by some people. When India hits back at the enemy, some people here start crying. When Pakistan is being exposed in front of the world, these people start speaking in support of Pakistan."