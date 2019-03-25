LS polls: Rahul Gandhi promises minimum income to 20% poorest families

Addressing a news conference, Congress president Rahul Gandhi announced that a minimum income guarantee scheme will be implemented in a phased manner as part of the "final assault on poverty". Rahul said, "Congress party guarantees that India's 20 % most poor families will get yearly Rs 72,000 in their bank accounts under minimum basic income guarantee scheme. 5 crore families and 25 crore people will directly benefit from this scheme. This will be a fiscally prudent scheme. All calculations have been done. There is no such scheme anywhere else in the world."