Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday met a large group of people during his road show in Haryana's Yamunanagar as part of his election campaign. Rahul was on his way to Karnal. Thousands of people turned up in Yamunanagar for Rahul's 'ParivartanBusYatra'. As India is heading towards Lok Sabha polls, all the political leaders are traveling across the country seeking support from the voters.