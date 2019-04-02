LS polls: PM Modi violated poll guidelines while campaigning in Odisha, claims Sasmit Patra

Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, while speaking to ANI on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) spokesperson Sasmit Patra said, "Today using a mobile number anyone could call up and listen to PM's speech while he was campaigning in Odisha's Bhawanipatna. So, we have gone before the Election Commission of India (ECI), since it didn't have pre-certification from EC, it's violation of poll guidelines and we demanded action be taken against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)."