LS polls: Necessary to control people whose tongue slips while speaking, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Amid the Lok Sabha elections, speaking to ANI on various political issues and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan, Maneka Gandhi facing campaign ban for violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC), veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Those who can't control their mouth are now banned by the Election Commission of India (ECI). But, they would have done this before. When the Supreme Court (SC) asked them, then they reacted to the incident which isn't good." "Every time SC will not guide you on such issues so, it is necessary to control such people whose tongue usually slips," Kharge added.