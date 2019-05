Cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni cast his vote in Jharkhand's Ranchi today. He reached at Jawahar Vidya Mandir polling booth to cast his vote. He came along with his family while casting the vote. He was also accompanied by his wife Sakshi Dhoni, daughter Ziva Dhoni and his parents. Fifth phase of LS elections are underway for 51 parliamentary constituencies across 7 states in India today.