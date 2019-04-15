LS polls: Mayawati opens up about EC banning her from election campaigning

mediapersons in UP's Lucknow regarding Election Commission of India banning her from election campaigning. She told media about the reasons behind banning her. She said, "EC said that on April 7, 2019 in Saharanpur, we broke the code of conduct in our speech. And, they banned us from election campaigning for 48 hours starting from 6 am on Tuesday. They also said that they watched our speech and I gave an inflammatory speech that also encourages the mutual differences. They also said that we should not have delivered such speeches where votes become one-sided." Mayawati further said, "EC's show-cause notice on April 11didn't allege that we delivered an inciting speech, it had only 1 allegation that we were asking for votes on name of 1 particular community"