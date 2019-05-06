LS polls: Massive 'bhuchal' will come after May 23, says Tejashwi Yadav

Amid the Lok Sabha elections, while speaking to media in Patna today, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav said, "Wherever there are elections today we are almost winning over there and after May 23rd a massive 'bhuchal' (earthquake) will come and that 'bhuchal' here means that the Bihar Chief Minister (CM) Nitish Kumar is going to resign. The fight between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United)-(JDU) will also be clearly visible after 23rd May and we are confident enough that we will win elections from everywhere." "We had never ever expected that the Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi will stoop to such a low level and give such a cheap comment. It is a very shameful incident that a current PM is talking so cheap about the former PM of India," Tejashwi added.