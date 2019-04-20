LS polls: Kumaraswamy slams PM Modi for using Balakot air strike for political gain

While speaking to ANI, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that he is using Balakot airstrike incident to his political advantage in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. He said, "He can speak but misusing his office is wrong. Several PMs ruled this country; several times India-Pakistan war took place. Nobody took advantage about that issue for personal benefit. He is misleading the people that he went to Pakistan border and he only dropped the bomb."