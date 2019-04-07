LS polls: Kite maker makes and sells kites with political parties' symbols in Kolkata

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, a kite maker in Kolkata is making and selling kites with the symbols of political parties on it. Kites have symbols of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) and Communist Party of India (Marxist). While speaking exclusively to ANI, the kite maker said, "We make kites with the symbols of these four parties whenever elections come. I sell these kites from Rs 5 to Rs 15".