Former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union's (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar, who is contesting election as a candidate of the Communist party of India (CPI) from Begusarai, cast his vote today. Voting for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election is underway for 71 parliamentary constituencies in 9 states. The Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases. The counting of votes will be done on May 23.