LS polls: Filled with enthusiasm, senior citizens cast their votes

Setting example for the youth, senior citizens arrived at polling stations to exercise their right to vote. Deteriorating health condition didn't hold elders back from casting their prestigious vote. They came out in large numbers across India to elect their MPs. DMK general secretary K Anbazhagan cast his vote at a polling station in Tamil Nadu's Mylapore. An 80-year-old patient, Jogindero Devi came all the way from Kathua district hospital to cast her vote. Voting for second phase of Lok Sabha polls is underway for 95 Parliamentary seats.