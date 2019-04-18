LS polls: These elections will determine if India will make rules or just follow them, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala to campaign for ongoing Lok Sabha elections. He sought the blessings of Keralites and urged first time voters to participate in Lok Sabha polls. He said, "The faith and affection towards the BJP and me has only increased over time. Today, I am here to seek your blessings so that we continue to convert your faith and affection to record development. These elections will determine if India will make rules or just follow them. So there is a huge responsibility on the shoulders of voters of Kerala, especially first-time voters."