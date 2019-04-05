LS polls: 'I don't like making empty promises', says Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi attended an event in Pune. Speaking at the event, Rahul said, "I don't like to make excuses. I deal with what I'm faced with. I talk about farmers, it is not very fashionable to talk about them. But I think it's important that we use all the energy that is available in India." Speaking about the Congress' manifesto for Lok Sabha elections, he added, "The manifesto that we have put out, is not really our manifesto, it has come from thousand of conversations like this. We listen and we try to implement. I don't like making empty promises."