LS polls: Development has to be made a mass movement, says PM Modi

Speaking at the release of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) manifesto release, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that we have to make the development multi layer to sustain the diversity in society. He said, "Humare samaj mein vividhtayen hain aur isliye ek hi dande se sabko haanka nahi ja sakta. Isliye humne vikas ko multi-layer banane ki disha mein ismein (manifesto) humne samahit karne ki koshish kari hai." Talking about the strategy to develop India, he added, "To develop India, development has to be made into a mass movement, and a successful result of that is 'swacchta', today 'swachhta' is a mass movement."