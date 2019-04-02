LS polls: Congress manifesto reflects the wishes of Indians, says Rahul Gandhi

While addressing party members at the manifesto release for upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said, "When we started this process about a year back. I said this is not a manifesto to be made in closed rooms but this should reflect the wishes of the people of India. I also said that whatever is going to be in this manifesto has to be truthful, I do not want a single thing in this manifesto that is a lie because we have been hearing large number of lies spoken everyday by our Prime Minister."