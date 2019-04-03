LS Polls: Congress manifesto is corrupt, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took jibe at Congress party over delivered development work. He said, "People ruled India for 70 years, one family rules for 55 years. Still they cannot make any claims that they have done all the work of India. I still have to complete 5 years. So, I cannot make a claim that I have completed all the work. But I can give this solution that I give challenge to every challenge." He added, "Like these people, their manifestos are also corrupt, dishonest and full of false promises."